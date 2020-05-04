Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl abducted in Va.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl police say was abducted by her father in Virginia.
According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, 3-year-old Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza was last seen around 8:24 a.m. on Monday at her home.
She is believed to be in extreme danger. Around noon, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an Amber Alert for her abduction on behalf of Harrisonburg police.
Brianna is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 36 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red short-sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink shorts and pink sandals.
Police believe she was abducted by her biological father, Jose Reyes-Paz.
Officers say Reyes-Paz picked the girl up at her home and may be driving on Interstate 64. No vehicle description has been provided.
He has ties to the Charlottesville/Albemarle County area, as well as to California, according to police.
Reyes-Paz is described as a a 30-year-old Hispanic man, with black hair and brown eyes, 5-feet-6 tall, with a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and a dark-colored beanie.
He's wanted for child abduction.
Anyone with information on the immediate whereabouts of Brianna and Jose Reyes-Paz is asked to call 911 immediately or the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436.
