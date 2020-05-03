FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice end to the weekend, rain does make a return Tuesday evening

Temperatures remain warm as we head through the rest of the afternoon and evening as we are in the lower 80′s for many and a few middle 80′s for areas inland thanks to the mostly sunny skies we have seen today. We have also seen a few more clouds, but the good news is that we are remaining dry, so overall a nice evening to maybe go sit out on the back porch or go for a walk or run. We will be slow to cool down this evening thanks to the winds out of the south as well as more cloud cover overnight. We will be a degree or two warmer than last evening with lows starting out Monday morning in the middle and upper 60′s. A repeat is in store as we head into Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs back into the lower and middle 80′s. High pressure is still remaining in control as it continues to move off to our southeast, but over time moving far enough away that a cold front back to the west will move in as we head into Tuesday evening. We remain dry for Monday though so make sure to get out and enjoy the nice weather if you are able, because rain chances aren’t far away.