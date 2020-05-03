FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice end to the weekend, rain does make a return Tuesday evening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a really nice weekend with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures have been warm as well as we have reached the lower and middle 80′s for both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures remain warm as we head through the rest of the afternoon and evening as we are in the lower 80′s for many and a few middle 80′s for areas inland thanks to the mostly sunny skies we have seen today. We have also seen a few more clouds, but the good news is that we are remaining dry, so overall a nice evening to maybe go sit out on the back porch or go for a walk or run. We will be slow to cool down this evening thanks to the winds out of the south as well as more cloud cover overnight. We will be a degree or two warmer than last evening with lows starting out Monday morning in the middle and upper 60′s. A repeat is in store as we head into Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs back into the lower and middle 80′s. High pressure is still remaining in control as it continues to move off to our southeast, but over time moving far enough away that a cold front back to the west will move in as we head into Tuesday evening. We remain dry for Monday though so make sure to get out and enjoy the nice weather if you are able, because rain chances aren’t far away.
Heading into Tuesday we see the front pushing in from the west, but if you have anything you need to get done outdoors then you’ll want to make sure to get them done earlier in the day as we look to see partly cloudy skies for our morning turning mostly cloudy later in the afternoon. Lows Tuesday morning in the upper 60′s to near 70, which is around 5 degrees above average for this time of year. Some of our warmest temperatures this year look to happen as we head into Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80′s to near 90 in some areas. Rain chances look to hold off until Tuesday night with most model and lasting through the early on Wednesday morning. We begin to clear out into Wednesday afternoon with some sunshine allowing temperatures to warm into the lower 80′s.
As for the rest of the week, we get a quick break in the rain for Thursday as we see mostly sunny skies and highs back in the lower 80′s and the same can be said as we head into Friday temperatures wise. We will be watching another system beginning to move in as we head into Friday and Saturday bringing rain and storms chances back. Temperatures do look to cool down into next weekend with highs in the upper 70′s to near 80. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and have a great start to your week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
