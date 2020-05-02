USA Boxing National Championships to return to Lake Charles in December

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The USA Boxing National Championships will once again be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center in December. USA Boxing announced its return to Southwest Louisiana on Friday. Lake Charles held last year’s National Championships and the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing.
“Last year when it was announced we had this national championship event, it was huge for our area. It continues to be huge for our area. It’s one thing to get an event one time and it’s another when they are so impressed with the job you did that they want to come back. That’s from the top down, from the job that our team did with Visit Lake Charles, to the Civic Center, to the Golden Nugget and all of our partners in between like hotels that hosted all the boxers and the restaurants that welcome them with open arms,” said Eric Zartler, Sales Director at Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The entire community should be proud of this event coming back to Lake Charles.”
While the national championships return, the Olympic Trials obviously will not with the Olympics being held in 2021.
“Just because we don’t have the Olympic trial portion, that doesn’t mean that there will not be that level of boxer here. It will just be the next generation of those guys that will be coming through along with some of the younger ones,” said Zartler. “They put on a great show last December when they were here and I’ll look for much of the same in December.”
USA Boxing and the city signed a one-year deal in 2019 with a second-year option in 2020 to host the championships. Zartler hopes the event becomes a mainstay in Southwest Louisiana.
“I think that is one of the things that we will have to sit down and talk about after this year and where do we go from here. Is this the home of the event? Do they find a home for it or do they continue to rotate around?” asked Zartler. "Perhaps every four years they can return for the Olympic Trial portion of it. I would love to see that. I’d love to be the home of the event full-time kind of like Eugene, Oregon is the home for the track and field trials.
Zartler acknowledged his team’s determination to make Lake Charles a permanent home to the national boxing event.
“Just because we got it back doesn’t mean that we can get complacent. We still need to put on a good show and roll out the red carpet and provide top class hospitality like I know this area can do. We have done it time and time again,” said Zartler. “We can’t let our guard down and we just have to make sure we are doing all of the right things and being hospitable to these people that are coming into our community. I think the sky is the limit for an event like this.”
