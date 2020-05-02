USA Boxing National Championships to return to Lake Charles in December

“Last year when it was announced we had this national championship event, it was huge for our area. It continues to be huge for our area. It’s one thing to get an event one time and it’s another when they are so impressed with the job you did that they want to come back. That’s from the top down, from the job that our team did with Visit Lake Charles, to the Civic Center, to the Golden Nugget and all of our partners in between like hotels that hosted all the boxers and the restaurants that welcome them with open arms,” said Eric Zartler, Sales Director at Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The entire community should be proud of this event coming back to Lake Charles.”