SWLA officials help clarify non-essential business guidelines

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury released a statement clarifying what certain types of businesses deemed “non-essential” could open following Gov. Edwards’ executive order.
The Governor has extended the Stay at Home order until May 15 but said “non-essential retail and other businesses can open with no more than 10 people total inside, including employees and customers.”
Salons, barber shops, bars and casinos will remain closed.
The Executive Policy Group, made up of city officials in Southwest Louisiana including the mayors of all six parishes, helped clarify examples of the “non-essential” category of businesses that can remain open with certain conditions.
“Examples of the “non-essential” category of businesses that can remain open with certain conditions include services such as clothing, jewelry, bookstores, and furniture stores,” the statement said. “This also applies to faith-based organizations. The conditions for these businesses to remain open include: (1) Must maintain a 10-person limit, (2) Public facing workers must wear masks, and (3) Must abide by established social distancing guidelines.”
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Tony Guillory said local officials are not making any changes to the Governor’s guidelines but wanted to help clarify the “non-essential” category.
“We want local businesses to have good information to help them with making decisions as to whether to open or not” Guillory said.
