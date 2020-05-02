Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
'We're really happy:' Texas opens amid fears, lagging tests
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas is starting to return to work. For the first time since early April, every restaurant and retailer across the state on Friday opened doors to customers. The reboot of Texas comes toward the end of what is shaping to be the state’s deadliest week of the outbreak, including 34 new fatalities announced Friday. Testing also remains short of the 30,000 a day that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says will keep tabs on making sure he virus is in check in Texas. But Abbott says hospitalization rates are steady and infection rates are down.
BLUE BELL CHARGES
Blue Bell pleads in ice cream listeria case; ex-CEO charged
AUSTIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Texas ice cream company has pleaded guilty to distributing contaminated goods and its former CEO has been charged with conspiracy and attempted wire fraud in connection to a 2015 listeria outbreak that left three people dead. Prosecutors say Blue Bell Creameries agreed to pay more than $19 million in fines and forfeiture as part of a plea agreement on two misdemeanor counts for shipping contaminated ice cream. Former CEO Paul Kruse was charged Friday with seven felonies for allegedly concealing what the company knew about the listeria contamination. His lawyer says he is innocent.
CUBAN EMBASSY SHOOTING
Accused embassy gunman said he feared Cuban organized crime
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Cuban man who sought asylum in the U.S. sprayed nearly three dozen rounds into the front of the Cuban Embassy in Washington using an AK-47 rifle because he told police he wanted to “get them before they could get him.” Court papers made public Friday say 42-year-old Alexander Alazo, of Texas, claimed asylum in the U.S. in 2007. He said he received threats from Cuban organized crime groups years later and has feared they are targeting him. Police say Alazo opened fire at the Cuban Embassy around 2 a.m. Thursday. He’s charged with violent attack on a foreign official or premises, firearms offenses and other charges.
VEGAS GAMBLER-PRISON RELEASE
Famed Vegas gambler released from prison in COVID-19 program
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prominent Las Vegas professional gambler who was convicted in New York in a federal insider trading case linked to pro golfer Phil Mickelson and Dallas-based Dean Foods Co. has been released to home confinement in the San Diego area. Attorney Richard Wright said William “Billy” Walters was released from a federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida, under a prison coronavirus release program and arrived Friday in California. Walters is now 73. He was found guilty in 2017 of using information from the Dean Foods board chairman to amass millions of dollars in illegal profits during eight years of stock trades. Michelson was not criminally charged.
LESSER PRAIRIE CHICKEN
Group: Funds meant for chicken conservation misused
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists are questioning spending by wildlife managers who oversee a conservation effort for the lesser prairie chicken after money was used on a building and salaries rather than on projects to help the bird. Once listed as a threatened species, the chicken’s habitat spans parts of five states — including a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin. The Center for Biological Diversity has been pushing for federal protections for the species and pointed to an audit of the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that was recently made public. The association says it's taking steps to improve oversight and management of the conservation program.
EXXON-RESULTS
Exxon profits drop as most of world stays home, forgoes fuel
NEW YORK (AP) — Profits fell at Exxon Mobil during the first quarter as the global pandemic began to erode oil demand. The Irving, Texas oil giant lost $610 million in the first quarter, down 126% from the same time last year. Revenue was $56.16 billion, down 12% year over year. And Chevron Corp. turned a profit in the first quarter, but the company warned Friday its financial picture is likely to be depressed in the future because of reduced demand caused by the coronavirus. Fewer people are driving or flying as the world fights to contain the spread of COVID-19, decreasing the need for fuel.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHAKY PLANS
'And then, boom': Outbreak shows shaky ground as Texas opens
PARIS, Texas (AP) — Barely a week ago, rural Lamar County could make a pretty good argument for Texas’ reopening on Friday. Only a handful of the 50,000 residents in the county on the border with Oklahoma had tested positive for the coronavirus. None had died. Then an outbreak at a nursing home turned up over the weekend. Now at least 65 people are infected and one person is dead as the county becomes a cautionary tale of the fragility of the governor's plan to get Texas back in business. Starting Friday, retailers, restaurants and movie theaters have permission to let customers back in the door.
HALLIBURTON-LAYOFFS
Halliburton shuts Texas sites, lays off 240 Oklahoma workers
HOUSTON (AP) — Oilfield services giant Halliburton has closed down two sites in Texas and laid off 240 employees in Oklahoma in response to reduced customer activity due to plummeting oil prices. Halliburton closed its Elmendorf facility and is relocating operations to field camps in southern Texas. The Houston-based company is also closing a Kilgore center and moving operations to Bossier City, Louisiana. The number of people laid off at the Elmendorf location was not immediately available. But a Texas Workforce Commission notice says 233 employees have been laid off at the Kilgore facility.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL
AP Exclusive: Texas AG helped donor fight virus lockout
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Records reviewed by The Associated Press show that an exclusive group of Texans stood to benefit when the state's attorney general, Ken Paxton, urged a small Colorado county to reverse a public health order during the coronavirus outbreak. Paxton this month told Gunnison County that banning Texans from their property in Colorado during the outbreak was unconstitutional. Records shows that among those who stood to benefit was a college classmate of Paxton's whose donation helped him launch his run for attorney general. A Paxton spokesman says it's normal for the attorney general to speak with Texas residents about Texas issues.
ISRAEL BOYCOTT-TEXAS
Appeals court tosses lawsuit on Texas law boycotting Israel
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court tossed out a lawsuit challenging a Texas law as a violation of free speech rights, a law that banned government contracts for supporters of a boycott movement against Israel. The ruling delivered Monday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a 2019 order from an Austin federal judge that had temporarily blocked enforcement of the law. According to the Austin American-Statesman, a three-judge panel determined the legal challenge was moot because the change adopted by the Legislature in 2019 meant the Texas law no longer included individuals who supported the BDS movement — Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions.