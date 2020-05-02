Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi legislators assert control over virus money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are asserting control in a power struggle with the governor. The dispute is over who decides how to spend more than $1 billion the state is receiving from the federal government for coronavirus relief. Republican leaders of the House and Senate say the Mississippi Constitution gives spending authority to the Legislature. But, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says a state law gives the governor some spending power during emergencies. Legislators voted Friday to put most of the relief money into a fund that they control. Mississippi has more than 7,200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and at least 281 deaths from it.
HIGH MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Army Corps of Engineers closes spillway after river recedes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi River has receded enough to prompt Friday’s closure of the final bays of a spillway north of New Orleans. The Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened April 3 after the river was at a high enough level that threatened New Orleans’ levees. The Corps, in a news release, said on Friday they closed the last of the 90 bays that had been open and although the water levels are receding, the Corps said the river remains elevated.
SHRIMP SEASON
Shrimp season partially closes in Mississippi, Alabama
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Shrimp season in Mississippi and Alabama has come to a close _ at least in some areas. In a news release, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources said all waters west of the Gulfport Ship Channel and south of the Intracoastal Waterway in Mississippi territorial waters closed Friday to shrimping. The closure took effect just after midnight. But in other areas the shrimping season continues. In Alabama, commercial and recreational shrimp harvesting closed at 6 a.m. The waters closed include the Mississippi Sound and Mobile Bay. Those areas will reopen at 6 a.m. June 1.
INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi inmate dies after days of hospitalization
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi inmate has died after being hospitalized several days. The Department of Corrections says 51-year-old Darrell Hugh King died Thursday at Merit Health Central in Jackson. He was taken there from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. The department says an autopsy will be done and no foul play is suspected. A department spokeswoman would not say whether King was tested for the new coronavirus. King was serving a four-year sentence for a conviction on possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced in December in Pontotoc County. King was at least the 36th inmate to die in a Mississippi prison since late December.
BODY RECOVERED-DROWNING
Police: Mississippi man who drowned saving child found
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say they've found the body of a Mississippi man who drowned after helping his child out of the water. News outlets report 32-year-old Justin Perkins’ body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon after he drowned in the Rankin County side of the Ross Barnett reservoir on Sunday. Police say Perkins was on a boat when one of his children playing in the water started panicking. The family told WAPT-TV Perkins jumped into the water to save his 5-year-old son without wearing his life jacket. Police say Perkins was able to get the child back on the boat but then disappeared into the water.
MISSISSIPPI OFFICERS INDICTED
Attorneys fight charges on current, former Meridian officers
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Defense attorneys say they'll fight embezzlement charges against current or former police officers in Meridian, Mississippi. Federal indictments of four people were unsealed Wednesday — the same day that each appeared before a magistrate judge and pleaded not guilty. They were released on bond. An attorney for Capt. Jay Arrington says Thursday that he has no basis to believe the charges against Arrington are accurate. An attorney for former Sgt. Dareall D. Thompson says the city of Meridian has “major problems” with its record keeping. He says he looks forward to showing there was no wrongdoing by Thompson.