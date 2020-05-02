Frank Wilson expects DE Isaiah Chambers to make big impact in 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When McNeese hired Frank Wilson, the school imagined him bringing in big-time recruits to give them a leg up in the Southland Conference. After losing all four starters on the defensive line from 2019, the Cowboys had a big need up front and were able to add some beef on the line in graduate transfer Isaiah Chambers from Houston.
“Isaiah is a young man who has been coached and is very talented and was looking for an opportunity to maximize his potential," Wilson said of Chambers. “We listened to the things he desired and we put a plan together to allow him to be in position to achieve those things.”
Chambers began his college career at TCU before playing two years for the Cougars. This past season, Chambers played in ten games and was tied for the team lead in sacks with five.
Given his experience at the FBS level, Wilson expects Chambers to make a huge impact in 2020.
“It was a fierce recruiting competition with several FBS schools to get him to come because he had many options,” added Wilson. "He was a four-star athlete coming out of high school. I think he can really be a difference maker for our football team.”
