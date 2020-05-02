FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Saturday, a few more clouds for our Sunday, but a great weekend overall

This afternoon and evening is shaping up to be a really nice one and will be pleasant to get out and enjoy a nice walk or bike ride as we continue to see the sunshine with just a few clouds from time to time. Winds have been out of the south since yesterday and that has really made things a little more humid, but overall still a great day to get out and enjoy. Temperatures are going to be warmer this evening thanks to the clouds we see as well as the southerly flow helping dew point values to increase, which will combine to keep temperatures in the lower 70′s through evening. As we head overnight and into Sunday we see lows bottoming out in the lower and middle 60′s which is right around where we should be for this time of year. Sunday is shaping up to be another great day as we see a mixture of sun and clouds as high pressure remains in place for another day. Highs will be very similar to what we saw on Saturday with temperatures in the lower 80′s to middle 80′s in some areas. The warmer night continue as we head into Monday with lows very similar as well as they stay steady in the middle 60′s.