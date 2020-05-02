FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Saturday, a few more clouds for our Sunday, but a great weekend overall

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A really nice start to the weekend as we are seeing plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures across the area as we have climbed into the lower 80′s.
This afternoon and evening is shaping up to be a really nice one and will be pleasant to get out and enjoy a nice walk or bike ride as we continue to see the sunshine with just a few clouds from time to time. Winds have been out of the south since yesterday and that has really made things a little more humid, but overall still a great day to get out and enjoy. Temperatures are going to be warmer this evening thanks to the clouds we see as well as the southerly flow helping dew point values to increase, which will combine to keep temperatures in the lower 70′s through evening. As we head overnight and into Sunday we see lows bottoming out in the lower and middle 60′s which is right around where we should be for this time of year. Sunday is shaping up to be another great day as we see a mixture of sun and clouds as high pressure remains in place for another day. Highs will be very similar to what we saw on Saturday with temperatures in the lower 80′s to middle 80′s in some areas. The warmer night continue as we head into Monday with lows very similar as well as they stay steady in the middle 60′s.
To start off the new week things are looking nice as well with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures as we will see a slight increase in our afternoon highs as southerly winds continue to pump moisture in and this will allow humidity to rise and make it feel a little more uncomfortable than our weekend. Highs will be in the middle to even a few upper 80′s possible for Monday and that won’t be the warmest we see this upcoming week. Temperatures are even warmer overnight into Tuesday morning and more cloud cover will begin to move in as we watch a cold front back to the west. Sunshine Tuesday still helps us to remain warm as we reach the upper 80′s for highs Tuesday and even some areas hitting 90 for the first time this year. Things change into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as we watch rain and storm chances increase ahead of the cold front. As of now rain looks to come to an end by midday on Wednesday.
Behind the front temperatures are slightly cooler with highs back into the lower 80′s with even cooler weather expected for next weekend with highs in the upper 70′s. We do dry out for Thursday though, but another front isn’t far behind and brings rain chances back into the picture for next Friday and through Saturday. Still several days to watch this as it gets closer, but enjoy the rest of this wonderful weekend.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.