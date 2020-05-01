Town of Welsh Animal Shelter sustained serious damage after strong storms

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - After Wednesday morning’s line of strong storms, the Town of Welsh’s Animal Shelter sustained serious damage.
“When we got here that morning, the dogs were just wanting so much attention, they were scared, they didn’t know what to do. Luckily, we were able to round them all up and get them in cages," Eva Kibodeaux, Town of Welsh clerk, said.
The storms created damaging winds, which Kibodeaux said destroyed their animal shelter. Some of what’s left is the foundation, a few toys and dog collars.
“Basically we had a canopy over our animal shelter, and we did have other cages that are basically still in the canopy that is in the sewer lagoon," Kibodeaux said.
Of the six dogs that were in the shelter, only five were found. The sixth is still missing.
“We had four that were on site that morning when we came here and later on, the next day, we found another one. But we’re still not sure what happened to the sixth dog. So what happened, we called JDAWG association, which is in Jeff Davis Parish, they assisted us. Jennings animal control took in the dogs we had left," Kibodeaux said.
To replace the shelter could cost Welsh thousands of dollars.
“I mean, it is a tremendous loss, because now we have to tell our citizens you have to work with us because we don’t have an animal shelter right now," Kibodeaux said.
Which is why Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes and his wife were more than happy to help Welsh out.
“I was more than happy to help. Our shelter is only at half capacity right now," Semmes said.
Not only did Jennings Animal Control help, but several businesses have pitched in too — Tractor Supply and Walmart have already made donations.
“My wife is the president of a newly formed non-profit Jeff Davis Animal Welfare Group and she’d been on the phone already and been in touch with Tractor Supply and Walmart. We’ve secured approximately four to five kennels so far. Temporary kennels. I’ve been in contact with one of my family members who owns a business in Crowley, CamCo Enterprises, and he’s going to try to help us with a canopy. So we can possibly help get Welsh back up and running within the week," Semmes said.
“They have been such a tremendous help, we can’t thank them enough," Kibodeaux said.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.