Town of Welsh Animal Shelter sustained serious damage after strong storms

“My wife is the president of a newly formed non-profit Jeff Davis Animal Welfare Group and she’d been on the phone already and been in touch with Tractor Supply and Walmart. We’ve secured approximately four to five kennels so far. Temporary kennels. I’ve been in contact with one of my family members who owns a business in Crowley, CamCo Enterprises, and he’s going to try to help us with a canopy. So we can possibly help get Welsh back up and running within the week," Semmes said.