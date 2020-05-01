SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 30, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 30, 2020.
Issha Sheneva Conway, 33, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; battery of a pregnant victim.
Christopher Adam Leblanc, 31, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks worth between $5,000 and $25,000; contempt of court.
Branden Markell Roberts, 22, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon; parole detainer.
Shekiel Evette Ratliff, 39, Kentwood: ARDC detainer.
Joseph Lee Broussard, 21, Westlake: Aggravated assault; domestic abuse.
Randy Paul Leday, 56, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Miracle Lynette Chatman, 34, Lake Charles: Cruelty to the infirmed; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Tabitha Lasha Ross, 36, Jacksonville, FL: ARDC detainer.
Kristin Alleyne Backlund, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; no child restraint in a vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Bryant Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
