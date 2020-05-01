Suspect in officer-involved shooting booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The suspect in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting has been booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Branden Markell Roberts, 22, of Lake Charles, was wanted for attempted homicide when he was shot during a traffic stop by Lake Charles Police at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Tulip Street, according to officials. Authorities said previously that Roberts would be transferred to the jail once he was released from the hospital.
Roberts was booked into Calcasieu Correctional at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also has a parole detainer listed. Bond was set at $250,000.
Another man - Dominique Keyshaun Jacobs, 19, of Lake Charles, is listed as a co-defendant on the jail sheet. He was booked Wednesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has a probation detainer listed. His bond was set at $1 million.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting.
In information released Wednesday night, Trooper Derek Senegal said officers with the Lake Charles Police Department stopped the car on Tulip Street, near Fifth Avenue, to apprehend Roberts, who was wanted for two counts of attempted homicide.
Roberts exited the vehicle from the passenger side and fired a firearm toward officers, Senegal said. As Roberts attempted to flee on foot, he confronted additional responding officers. Senegal said at least one Lake Charles police officer discharged his firearm, striking Roberts.
