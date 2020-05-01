Sulphur distillery now producing hand sanitizer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur distillery has joined the fight against COVID-19.
Yellowfin Distillery is known for its vodka but it recently began to put its machines and ingredients to work producing hand sanitizer.
It says their product not only meets FDA and WHO standards, but also feels better on your skin and smells nicer than some other sanitizers.
“We make vodka. Normally we take Louisiana sugar and we ferment it and make sugar wine. We distill, filter, bottle, and label everything in house," says Yellowfin founder, Jamison Trouth. “It became clear that we had a valuable resource that could be used for hand sanitizer manufacturing.”
According to Jamison the transition to making the sanitizer was fairly simple, “Essentially, it’s the same process and then we transfer that to a different vessel that we had to purchase specifically for making sanitizers. The way that this one works is that it’s a liquid sanitizer. So we are packaging basically in a vodka bottle, but it’s a screwtop and the screw top fits any standard sprayer.”
Jamison says they’re thankful that in these trying times they’re able to provide a valuable commodity that can help people stay safe, “We were very fortunate that we are able to convert while at the same time providing something that’s really making a difference. It’s been very rewarding.”
You can purchase Yellowfin Hand Sanitizer directly at their facility on East Burton St. in Sulphur. There is no minimum purchase and you can buy the sanitizer by the bottle or by the case.
The distillery’s pricing and hours are on their Facebook page HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.