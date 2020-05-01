SENIOR NIGHT: Chloe Oliver, Kinder

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Kinder’s Chloe Oliver. The dual-sport athlete is on both the track and softball teams.
On the track, she was a regional-champion in the javelin and placed top-5 at the state meet.
Meanwhile, on the diamond, she’s been the Lady Jackets catcher for three years racking up 1st team all-district honors.
Following high school, Chloe will head to William Carey University to play softball after signing in November. She’s also an all-star in the classroom as she sports a 4.1 GPA and was selected to both the track and softball all-state academic teams.
