SENIOR NIGHT: Brooklyn Green and Kyleigh Hoskey, DeRidder

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on DeRidder softball duo Brooklyn Green and Kyleigh Hoskey. The pair were part of the Lady Dragons’ 2018 Class 4A state title team.
Brooklyn has been a first-team all-district first-baseman each of her seasons with the Dragons and she says she loves the outdoors and spending time with her friends and family. After high school, she will be pursuing a nursing degree at SOWELA in Lake Charles.
Kyleigh meanwhile lettered in in softball each of the last 4 years and is also a member of Beta Club and National Honors Society. In addition to the championship season, the ladies aided DeRidder in reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals during their time as Lady Dragons.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
