Pokes add depth to receiving corps with pair of transfers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cowboy offense made drastic improvements in 2019 gaining 92 more yards per game than they did during the 2018 campaign with a bulk of the production coming from the wide receiver spot.
As juniors, Cyron Sutton and Trevor Begue totaled nearly 1800 yards and 19 touchdowns between them. But, after that pair there’s a major drop off. Of the Pokes’ returners, the next leading receiver is former Barbe Buccaneer Nate Briscoe with only 13 receptions in his college career.
“We did the average size of our receiving corps and we’re about 5′9," admitted first-year McNeese head football coach Frank Wilson. “We have some very talented guys but we didn’t exactly have a ton of range or height. We had a couple but on an average we’re about 5′9."
Wilson and his staff knew they had to assess the need for size and depth at the position and think they’ve found it in a pair of transfers.
“We wanted to enhance the stature of our football team on the perimeter," added Wilson. “We went out and picked up several young men, most recently Severyn Foster, the wide receiver from Rochester Community College and Josh Matthews from Louisiana Tech by way of Baton Rouge. Both guys are over 6′1″ and give us the frame and catch radius that we’re looking for.”
At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Foster earned first team All-MCAC (Minnesota College Athletic Conference) honors in 2019 after he led the Yellowjackets with 26 catches for 500 yards and eight touchdowns.
His eight TD receptions ranked him ninth in the nation while his 19.2 yards per catch average ranked 10th in the NJCAA. Foster will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Cowboys.
Matthews (6-2, 194) played two seasons at Louisiana Tech and will finish out his collegiate career for the Cowboys with two years of eligibility remaining. He was recruited by Tulsa, SMU and TCU before deciding on McNeese.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.