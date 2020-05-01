Masses with limited attendance resuming in Diocese of Lake Charles

add internal memo noteublic masses have been suspended in the Diocese of Lake Charles, in order to comply with the governor’s stay-at- home order.
Many, if not most Catholics, have been participating by watching services on television or streamed on social media.
But now, masses are opening to the public, but limited to no more than ten people.
Diocesan spokesman, Father Jeffrey Starkovich, says each pastor will have a system to determine who can attend each service.
“A lot of pastors are just doing first come, first served. So, the first person to call, the first person to put their name on the list is the first person to go. We’re not trying to play favorites or anything,” said Starkovich, who is the pastor at St. Pius X in Ragley.
“This Sunday I’m reserving my masses only for those 65 years old age and older because the group sizes are so small and the church is being cleaned before and after. We want to give them the opportunity to return to church with the fewest number of people possible," he said.
Andree Daugereaux is a devout catholic who terribly misses receiving holy communion...
“I’m starved, I’m running on fumes,” she said.
She anxiously awaits what she considers heavenly bread that gives her strength.
Holy Communion sustains me and gives me nourishment to fight the evil in the world that goes through our minds and we’re confronted with and helps me with my virtues, to stay virtuous," said Daugereaux.
Father Starkovich says the Diocese consulted with doctors to make sure measures taken will protect the public.
And he reminds those who cannot attend, it's okay.
“The bishop has given a dispensation for Sunday obligation for Catholics so it’s not sinful for Catholics to miss mass. Obviously, we can only have 8-10 people in the churches at a time and we are encouraging anyone sick or with a cough or who has been exposed to please stay home, practice social distancing,” he said.
Starkovich says those who do attend are to wear face masks and he says there will be no physical contact between the priest and those who receive communion.
Bishop Glen John Provost’s letter and directives are on the Diocese of Lake Charles web site.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.