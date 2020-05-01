LSU receives commitment from 4-star LB/DE Zavier Carter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU received a commitment Friday, May 1 from four-star outside linebacker/weakside defensive end Zavier Carter.
The 6-foot-4, 193-pounder from Atlanta, Ga. made the announcement via Twitter.
He is ranked No. 202 in the US, No. 15 at outside linebacker, and No. 19 in the state of Georgia by 247Sports Composite. Rivals ranks him No. 198 nationally, No. 8 at weakside linebacker, and No. 21 in Georgia.
CBS Sports writer and 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons filed the following scouting report on Carter:
“Long but skinny athlete that plays out of position in high school and will need to show the capacity for weight gain. Plays defensive end but is a standup pass rusher or more likely an off-ball linebacker at the next level. Uses hands effectively to maximize length and keep blockers off his body. Good reactive quickness. Slippery as a pass rusher. Good motor in pursuit. Ability to bend the edge. Don’t see him operate in space in high school. Regularly allows yards after contact due to size issues. If you project weight gain and a smooth transition to a new position, there is real Power Five impact potential but there’s a low floor because of the unknown. If it hits, Carter has late round NFL Draft upside.”
Carter is the eighth commitment for the Tigers in the 2021 recruiting cycle. LSU now ranks No. 15 overall and No. 4 in the SEC, according to the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
Carter chose LSU over Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oregon, Alabama, and others.
