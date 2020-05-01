Local restaurant deals with COVID-19 impact

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Soleil Cafe is normally open five days a week, selling plate lunches. But recently, the Sulphur restaurant has had to cut down hours and work only three days a week.
The amount of customers they serve has also gone down, owner Darlin Gregory said.
“I’m next to 9th-grade campus, and there’s no school, and you know 40 percent of my revenue comes from school,” Gregory said.
Gregory said her main issue is getting enough stock and ingredients for the week.
“The frozen vegetables, sometimes they limit it to one bag,” Gregory said. “I need at least 5 bags for one plate lunch in a day.”
The cafe doesn’t have cold storage for long-term use.
“I value the quality of my food, so that’s where I, I guess differ because everything I make is fresh,” Gregory said.
Like many local business owners, Gregory does much of her shopping at Sam’s Club. But Sam’s Club, like many other stores, is having to limit the items per customer.
Sam’s Club provided the following statement:
“We continue to work around the clock to restock many of the key items we know our members need right now. That’s why we may periodically limit the quantity on certain items per member - to ensure more members have access to the products they need.”
The national supply and demand problem has left Gregory wondering what the future will hold.
“I’m afraid, if it’s getting like this after this COVID thing, after this Coronavirus and the supply is still limited, I cannot open full time,” Gregory said.
Soleil Cafe is open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
