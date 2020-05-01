Lake Charles native to be featured on “Cooking Queens: New Orleans” show

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You could say Tia Moore-Henry was groomed for “Kitchen Queendom." The Lake Charles native found her love for cooking early, learning from her mom and grandma.
“I grew up in the kitchen cooking with them making everything homemade from scratch and food was always a big part of our family,” Moore-Henry said.
She left Lake Charles to attend college in New Orleans, where she got her degree in biology pre-med. Then life had other plans leading her back to her love of good food.
“Following hurricane Katrina, life just took a different trajectory and my husband and I opened up a restaurant in his childhood neighborhood," Moore-Henry said.
Now eight years later, the chef and co-owner of Cafe Dauphine in the lower ninth ward of New Orleans will be featured in a new TV series shining a spotlight on women helping to shape the culinary industry in New Orleans.
The show is called “Kitchen Queens: New Orleans” and Moore-Henry says she is honored to be alongside so many talented chefs.
“Some of the chefs have far more years in the industry than I do, they’re famous chefs from all types of backgrounds so just to be included in such a dynamic group of women you know," she said. "I’m very grateful for that opportunity.”
While the show was filmed almost a year ago, and is still set to air later this month. Business for Cafe Dauphine has come to a halt due to the ongoing pandemic. But Moore-Henry says they are working on plans to keep serving great food.
“We know that we’re gonna have to do things a lot differently, were gonna have to offer some services that we probably didn’t offer in the past. And we’re looking to partner with an organization to start serving hot meals to our neighborhood.”
Moore-Henry says she is greatly looking forward to the day Cafe Dauphine can re-open the doors.
You can watch Tia Moore-Henry on “Kitchen Queens: New Orleans” premiering on May 16 at 10 a.m. on PBS, then every Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
