FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A perfect start to May, sunshine sticks around for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another day with abundant sunshine in which we have seen warmer temperatures as well with highs warming into the lower 80′s.
If you have the opportunity to get outside and enjoy your backyard or sit by the pool it will be a great evening to do so as we see temperatures holding fairly steady. We have seen a shift in our winds as we are now more out of the south and that has increased our moisture levels slightly and that has allowed for a few clouds to build for the afternoon. Temperatures do fall this evening, but will not be as cool as what we have seen the past two evenings as we start off Saturday morning in the upper 50′s for a few locations to the north with the majority of Southwest Louisiana in the lower 60′s. Saturday is shaping up to be a great day as well even though we will be seeing a few more clouds than the last two afternoons. Highs will still be pleasant as we are back into the lower 80′s as we continue to have high pressure in charge. Moving into Saturday evening skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures holding steady and slowly dropping back into the middle and upper 60′s.
As for our weekend as a whole we are going to be dealing with much better conditions than our last couple of weekends where we were dealing with some showers and storms. Both Saturday and Sunday will be filled with sunshine and a few clouds, but the rain chances remain very low. High pressure will be sliding off to the east and that will allow for stronger southerly flow to continue and that will continue to increase moisture in our area. Highs Sunday will back in the lower 80′s to middle 80′s with mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies. This trend will continue into Monday, but temperatures will be warming a little more as we warm into the middle 80′s to upper 80′s. We begin to track a cold front that moves through the region on Monday, but this front is moisture starved and that will bring more clouds, but right behind it is another front and that will bring us higher rain chances Tuesday evening through Wednesday.
As of now rain looks to clear out as we head into Wednesday evening and temperatures will continue to be warm behind the front, but it will be slightly cooler. Highs through the end of the week will be in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Into next weekend the rain chances return, but there is time to watch this as it get closer. For now have a safe weekend and enjoy the beautiful weather.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
