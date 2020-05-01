FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A perfect start to May, sunshine sticks around for the weekend

If you have the opportunity to get outside and enjoy your backyard or sit by the pool it will be a great evening to do so as we see temperatures holding fairly steady. We have seen a shift in our winds as we are now more out of the south and that has increased our moisture levels slightly and that has allowed for a few clouds to build for the afternoon. Temperatures do fall this evening, but will not be as cool as what we have seen the past two evenings as we start off Saturday morning in the upper 50′s for a few locations to the north with the majority of Southwest Louisiana in the lower 60′s. Saturday is shaping up to be a great day as well even though we will be seeing a few more clouds than the last two afternoons. Highs will still be pleasant as we are back into the lower 80′s as we continue to have high pressure in charge. Moving into Saturday evening skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures holding steady and slowly dropping back into the middle and upper 60′s.