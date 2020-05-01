FIRST ALERT FORECAST: May brings a hotter and drier start with no rain for several days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures outside this morning in the 50s are bringing another crisp cool start to Southwest Louisiana with light winds and low humidity values in place which will set up to make for another wonderful afternoon across the entire area. Temperatures should quickly warm back into the 70s and lower 80s this afternoon as winds begin to turn back onshore out of the southeast between 10 and 15 mph this afternoon.
Expect a full day of sunshine barring a few clouds that won’t provide us with anything other than something to look at as rain chances hold off for several more days. With winds turning back onshore tonight, lows won’t drop quite as cool Saturday morning, although we will still at least see those lows drop into the lower 60s and possibly upper 50s across the northern parishes. Sunshine returns Saturday with a few clouds from time to time. Highs nudge up into the lower 80s and will begin to feel noticeably more humid through the day.
Sunday will be a near repeat of Saturday, although morning temperatures are a little warmer and it will feel a bit more sticky as you start the morning. Highs on Sunday top out in the lower to middle 80s. Early next week, our afternoon high temperatures peak out in the upper 80s to near 90 ahead of our next cool front set to arrive by the middle of next week. Until then, we’ll likely keep rain chances to a minimum for both Monday and Tuesday.
A line of showers and thunderstorms looks to push into the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with this next front. Models are showing about ½” of rain and a fairly quick passage with conditions improving by Wednesday afternoon and evening. We aren’t seeing indications that this system will be severe, but we’ll also get a better idea and confidence in that over the days ahead since there is still some model disagreement this morning.
Behind the front next Wednesday, lows will drop back into the upper 50s to lower 60s with highs in the lower 80s. Long range forecast models show an active stretch of weather ahead by the following weekend with a Gulf low moving along the coastline. This sends rain chances back up into the forecast next Saturday and Sunday, depending on timing.
