FIRST ALERT FORECAST: May brings a hotter and drier start with no rain for several days

Expect a full day of sunshine barring a few clouds that won’t provide us with anything other than something to look at as rain chances hold off for several more days. With winds turning back onshore tonight, lows won’t drop quite as cool Saturday morning, although we will still at least see those lows drop into the lower 60s and possibly upper 50s across the northern parishes. Sunshine returns Saturday with a few clouds from time to time. Highs nudge up into the lower 80s and will begin to feel noticeably more humid through the day.