Cowboys holding online spring football during pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The coronavirus has thrown everyone a curveball as we’ve had to alter the way we operate on a daily basis in recent weeks.
For the most part, everything has gone virtual including the way coaches and teams meet at all levels. For McNeese, the Cowboys weren’t able to get in any practices this spring and only time will tell how that affects the squad this fall if games are played.
“I thought we were right on time and hitting full stride in preparation for a spring season that we were days away from,” said McNeese first-year head coach Frank Wilson. “That was a little disappointing.”
While getting back to a sense of normalcy is something we all want in our everyday lives, it’s something Wilson and the Pokes have tried to maintain.
“We’ve done our very best to keep our kids engaged in what we call a football school curriculum of online Zoom meetings of teaching," Wilson added. "It’s no different than if we were in spring football in the sense of installations by the day. We give them assignments, watch film with them and test them at the back end of the week.”
