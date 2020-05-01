Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana reopens golf course and in-store fuel service

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Koasati Pines at Coushatta, along with the Feather Fuel in-store service at the front of the resort, is now open.
The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana said they’re reopening the golf course and in-store fuel service but did not mention casino or hotel operations, which Coushatta extended the temporary suspension of on March 30.
Coushatta said they’re reopening the golf course with a strict social distancing policy in place as well as expanded sanitary and safety practices.
“Riders of carts will be limited to a single guest per cart and must observe CDC and WHO recommended social distancing guidelines while on the course,” Coushatta said. “The use of masks and other PPE while at Koasati Pines is strongly encouraged where considered appropriate.”
The Feather Fuel in-store service is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and is only taking credit, debit or advantage cards at this time.
For more information or to reserve tee times in advance, visit here.
