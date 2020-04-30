SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 29, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 29, 2020.
William Roland Joseph Sahualla, 41, Lake Charles: Trespassing; public urination.
Chaston Brandy Chaney, 44, DeRidder: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; failure to signal while turning.
Charles Tyler Guidry, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joe Thomas Vallejo, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hannah Leah Pommier, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
David Higtower Gillett, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault.
Dominique Keyshaun Jacobs, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon; attempted first-degree murder (2 charges).
Cornell Devon Shelton, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
