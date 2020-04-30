Sulphur teacher using online math classes to help prepare students

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the pandemic its that a classroom isn’t the most important foundation for learning, the teacher is.
One example of teachers finding new ways to deliver lessons is a R.W. Vincent Elementary School teacher who turned to Blackboard to make sure her students are prepared for next year in subjects like math.
“I was trying to think of a way I could get to the kids, you know, without actually being in the classroom with them,” says Ashley Mier. “I was really scared to send them onto the next grade level not even finishing up with fractions. So then I knew I really needed to do some virtual lessons with them.”
The video conferencing tool, Blackboard Collaborate, has been instrumental in helping Ashley connect with her students at home.
“The program that I’m using, Blackboard collaborate, it shows a whiteboard. I can draw on it, they can draw on it. I can see them. They can show their papers to me. I can show the flip chart, I can draw on the flip chart. They are really enjoying it. They’re able to ask me questions, you know they’re not afraid to stop and ask questions.”
On top of helping her students get ready for the next school year, Ashley says the program also helps her and the students reconnect with each other.
“It makes my heart happy! You know, they missed me. I miss them, they missed each other. So this helps them get to see their friends and they’re learning new stuff.”
Ashley says her students have been eager to learn and are improving with each lesson.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.