Some SWLA restaurants to reopen outdoor dining areas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As restaurants with outside patios prepare to open to the public on May 1, some local restaurants are prepared to move forward with the new rules in place.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released updated guidelines for restaurants operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rikenjak’s owner Jay Ecker said the effect of COVID-19 on restaurants has been “life-altering.”
“For somebody who makes a living off of putting as many people into one place as possible, of course, its been life-altering,” Ecker said.
After Gov. Edward’s announced restaurants can open their outside areas for customers to eat meals, without table service, the “going out to eat” experience may be different.
Ecker said Rikenjak’s spaced out their tables outside to follow guidelines.
“If you look around the patio, we have moved all of our tables so that they are at least six feet apart," Ecker said. "We are also designing a traffic system so that there is one way in and one way out so that we can minimize contact.”
Luna Bar & Grill also prepared their outdoor area.
“We’re very lucky because we have a very large patio," owner Dave Evans said. “We’re going to be taking every table we have and spread them out, it will be very spacious.”
Evans said takeout will be packed in clear containers for people to eat outside if they want.
“No one will be able to assist anyone,” Evans said. "It will simply be that you call in your food and you want to eat somewhere different than your house.”
Both businesses said they’re making sure everything is sanitized for their customers but asked the public to do their part as well.
“When [customers] are on the patio, we ask that there are tables are no larger than six," Ecker said. "We want you to enjoy your food, but then make the table available for the next person. This will not be a hangout and party atmosphere, but we do want it to be convenient for our guests, as long as we can keep it safe.”
Alcohol can be served with your food and Evans said he doesn’t think that’ll be a problem.
“We’re only going to have 12 tables. We’ll be able to have just a few people here. I don’t think anybody is going to get out of hand," Evans said.
Moving forward, Ecker said he will take precaution to keep customers safe and healthy.
"My staff and I are working really hard to make safety our number one concern because without that it defeats the whole purpose. We want small businesses to be open and we want people to be able to get out, but we don’t want to spread the virus,” said Ecker.
If you own a restaurant and are planning on re-opening your patio during this time, we want to know. Enter your information in our ‘open for business’ section here.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- Saturday night at Rikenjak’s: The Good Samaritan’s are doing a live feed at 8 p.m. They are playing at Panorama and they will play the live feed at Rikenjak’s. There will be a link to tip the band as well.
- Update on LUNA in Lafayette: The work is going forward. Instead of opening in late April, they will now be trying to open in early June.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.