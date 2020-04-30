SENIOR NIGHT: Barbe baseball senior class

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on the Barbe baseball senior class of 2020. The Bucs are coming off the 2019 Class 5A State Title as the team sported six seniors this season.
Shortstop Davis Meche is a Mississippi State Signee and was on a tear this season with a .409 batting average along with 10 RBIs before the season was cut short.
Joining Meche in the SEC next year will be outfielder and pitcher Brody Drost. Drost signed with LSU as he too was sporting a .409 AVG this season with nine RBIs. In addition, he was 2-0 on the mound.
Second baseman Bailey Juneau hasn’t inked with a school yet but he was off to a terrific 2020 as he was hitting .421 and he had 12 stolen bases.
Meanwhile, catcher, Ben David has signed with McNeese, so he’ll stay in Lake Charles to play college baseball.
The Bucs’ other catcher, Ben Stevens, was hurt this season but he still managed to ink with Central Baptist in Arkansas.
Finally the last senior for Barbe this year, Corner infielder Brennan Bonsall. He hasn’t commited to a college yet, but he was on a good start to open the season as he was batting .364 with a pair of doubles.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.