Senator Cassidy discusses stay-at-home extension

“Put them in a hotel, you pay the rent for them, you give them food, you get them checked on by a nurse several times a day, as long as they’re doing well, they stay there for 14 days then they come back. That way, if you have one person living in a house with five other people, this person is quarantined, but those five are not infected and that way you quickly decrease the burden of disease. That’s how I approach it as a doctor who’s done public health," Cassidy said.