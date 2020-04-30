Senator Cassidy discusses stay-at-home extension

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Now that the stay-at-home order has been extended, what do our lawmakers think?
“We’re seeing a plateau in the number of new cases and there is a trend and perhaps a decrease in the number of new cases we’re seeing each day, this means we might be in what we call the “early recovery phase” of this outbreak in this area. Which puts us in a good position," Dr. Clifford Courville, a pulmonologist and critical care doctor at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, said.
Courville said there are still people very sick in there ICU but a possible downward trend is a good sign. Senator Bill Cassidy hopes Governor Edwards lets certain regions take advantage of the plateau.
“I think the governor has to make that call, unless a parish has public health resources that typically only the governor’s office has. But — within that, yes I do think there are regions in our state that because of the low incidents of disease, we should allow them to reopen. Not completely, but partially to create a pathway to open more quickly," Cassidy said.
Cassidy said Louisiana got $1.8 billion from the C.A.R.E.S. Act — 55% stays at the state level and 45% goes to cities. He thinks those municipalities should use that money to focus on neighborhoods that have a higher rate of cases.
“Put them in a hotel, you pay the rent for them, you give them food, you get them checked on by a nurse several times a day, as long as they’re doing well, they stay there for 14 days then they come back. That way, if you have one person living in a house with five other people, this person is quarantined, but those five are not infected and that way you quickly decrease the burden of disease. That’s how I approach it as a doctor who’s done public health," Cassidy said.
In turn, Cassidy said this will save lives and reopen the economy.
The City of Lake Charles was given $394,000 from the C.A.R.E.S. Act. At this point, they’re still determining how to best use the money.
