Power to most residents restored across SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Following yesterday’s severe weather, energy companies have worked to restore power to the nearly 17,000 residents who saw outages due to high winds.
Entergy is now reporting that just over 400 residents are still without power today, mostly centered in Calcasieu Parish.
Beauregard Electric still has over 200 residents without power today with most of the outages being centered in Allen Parish.
According to Entergy, outages took more time than usual to repair due to the damage being spread out over a wide area. Most of the outages were due to wind that caused uprooting of trees, and limbs and other objects that got into the lines.
Entergy says it hopes to have power completely restored to all customers by this afternoon.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.