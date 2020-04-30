Officials at Calcasieu COVID-19 briefing surprised about extension of stay-at-home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Governor Edwards’ decision to extend the stay-at-home order is not popular with a lot of people.
Some local leaders at today’s Calcasieu COVID-19 briefing expressed surprise at his decision. But they urge people to keep on with recommendations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Some of the officials’ guidance has not and likely will not change:
“Wash your hands, cough into your elbow and still maintain that six-foot distance,” said OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion at at the start of the meeting.
And they recommend people wear masks in public.
Both the mayor of Lake Charles and the sheriff admit they were surprised the governor extended the stay at home order another two weeks, but recognize:
“I do not have the authority to override the governor,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter.
“I absolutely believe that this pandemic is serious in nature, but I also believe that SWLA is ready to have a gradual reopening of our economy taking as many precautions and taking the safety and welfare of our citizens seriously. And as soon as the State of Louisiana allows us to do that, I can tell you that the City of Lake Charles will be ready,” said Hunter.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso agrees with the mayor saying he thinks people have been as cooperative as possible.
“Two more weeks, hopefully at that point we will get better news because I’m pretty optimistic as I’m sure most of us are that will happen,” he said.
As businesses open employees who have contact with the public will need to wear masks. Parish officials announced Hanes corporation has donated cloth masks for businesses.
Dane Bolin, Assistant Calcasieu Administrator, announced the program.
“A partnership with the area chambers of commerce have set forth a plan to distribute these masks to local businesses including restaurants, faith-based organizations, financial institutions, non-profits and just folks who are having a tough time getting masks," he said.
Here are details for how to get masks for your business.
And the parish is planning a phase two of a ramped-up, testing program expected to include additional locations with mobile testing. More to be announced next week.
