La. lawmakers to return to work Monday, May 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers are set to return to the capitol Monday, May 4 to try to make your lives a little easier while Louisiana’s economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislature paused session in mid-March to help prevent the spread of the virus. Since then, a number of lawmakers announced they’ve been infected, including the Senate president and Baton Rouge Rep. Ted James.
Another member, first-year Rep. Reggie Bagala, died from COVID-19 complications earlier in April.
Not everyone agrees work should resume Monday though.
The Legislative Black Caucus is calling on Republican leadership to delay the start until the stay at home order expires on May 15. That order bans gatherings of more than ten people. There are 143 members in the legislature.
Senate President Page Cortez and Speaker of the House of Representatives Clay Schexnayder met with the media on Thursday, April 30.
Senate President Cortez stated that, the most important thing is the health of the public, and they will be practicing social distancing during committee hearings and everyone will be offered PPE.
Lawmakers are only going to hear 1/3 of about five hundred bills filed and will be in session for 28 days.
Coronavirus, economy, and budget related bills are going to be prioritized.
