La DOTD asks Congress for additional funding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When it comes to major projects, such as the I-10 widening project, the decreased traffic doesn’t mean a faster time for completion.
Louisiana DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson said there’s 8 or 9 major projects all within the Southwest Louisiana area that have been underway and two of them are behind because of weather.
“We’ve allowed folks to take things that were done at night to now be able to do during the daytime because of the reduction in traffic,” Wilson said. "Most of all, it’s been a lot less stressful and a lot safer for construction workers who are out on the roads on a regular basis.”
Although DOTD has taken advantage of fewer people on the roads, less traffic also has its downfalls.
“When you think about losing 40% of your traffic, 45% of your traffic overnight essentially, we’re going to have a ramping up of traffic that’s going to get back to a point,” Wilson said. “But remember, we’re losing fuel taxes in February, March, April through May 15.”
The state has collaborated with other DOTDs across the country to ask Congress for funding long-term.
Wilson said the Association of State Highway Transportation officials have asked for about 49 billion in funding. The requested funding from Congress, if granted, would go towards paying the workforce and the construction efforts.
“We know we need a new bridge in Lake Charles, we know we need some strategic widening, [and] we know we have some safety issues on our system,” Wilson said. “In order to fix that, we need to depend on both our federal government and our citizens to make the investment.”
The additional funding, if approved, will be added on the next stimulus bill.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.