Hometown Hero - Dudley P. Broussard

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man who fought in the “Battle of the Bulge” in World War II had the unusual experience of guarding captured German soldiers near the end of the war. Dudley Broussard is a Purple Heart recipient. He was one of thousands of SWLA residents who were called to action during World War 2. Broussard served in the Army after the Normandy invasion, chasing Germans back into their homeland. Many of the German soldiers and their families surrendered to Broussard’s unit.
"My squad had twelve men. Twelve men guarding a division of Germans. So they were no threat or anything. They were glad to give up."
Broussard said the prisoners were cordial.
“I didn’t hold anything against them. Because they were just like us. We were drafted, and them, I guess they were drafted, too. But we got along just fine.”
Broussard’s unit came under fire as they were trying to takeover a German tank.
“While I was there, a bullet cut underneath my chin and killed a boy next to me. He was a little shorter. That’s where I got the Purple Heart. Six inches higher, it would have hit my brain. It wasn’t my time.”
Dudley Broussard ranked as high as a sergeant during his time in the Army.
