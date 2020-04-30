Hometown Hero - Dudley P. Broussard

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man who fought in the “Battle of the Bulge” in World War II had the unusual experience of guarding captured German soldiers near the end of the war. Dudley Broussard is a Purple Heart recipient. He was one of thousands of SWLA residents who were called to action during World War 2. Broussard served in the Army after the Normandy invasion, chasing Germans back into their homeland. Many of the German soldiers and their families surrendered to Broussard’s unit.