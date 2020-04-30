Gray Plantation to temporarily close for renovations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gray Plantation located in the Graywood community will temporarily close its operations for major renovations.
General manager for Gray Plantation, Billy Rase, says, “We will not immediately reopen Gray Plantation when the ‘Stay-at-Home’ order is lifted. Rather, this pause is providing an opportunity to reengage with Gray Plantation members, the Graywood Community and the entire Lake Charles community.”
“In order to do that, we want to have dialog with members and homeowners. In some early conversations, we have already heard excellent input regarding facility enhancements, partnerships, strategic alliances and operational changes. There are no ideas or suggestions that are off the table as we begin our discussions,” he said.
“We want to re-energize the Clubs in a way that works for our members and our community and that ensures a strong financial future. Gray Plantation and our management team, with input from membership, intend to emerge improved and as a true source of pride for the community. We intend to improve tennis, fitness, swim, golf, social and food services to rival any club on the Gulf Coast. We will work to add tremendous value to every membership category,” Rase said.
The Sports Club, opened in 2010 with a state-of-the-art workout facility, a twenty-five-yard Junior Olympic lap pool, a children’s pool, eight clay tennis courts, and two hard courts.
“We are taking this opportunity to reset and re-envision the Clubs.” “We are excited for the future.” Rase said. Rase can be contacted at billy@grayplantation.com.
