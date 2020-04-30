FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant stretch of weather ahead; warmer by the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Yesterday’s front unfortunately brought severe weather to the area, but the payoff this morning is a well-deserved quiet change and very pleasant feel as humidity values have dropped, gusty winds calmed and temperatures have dropped into the 50s. A very nice stretch of weather is ahead and we’ll get not only plenty more sunshine today but also another very pleasantly cool night ahead tonight.
High pressure moves overhead today and for now keeps the wind flow out of the northwest, which will keep humidity values on the low side. Over the next few days, this high pressure moves east, drawing in an onshore wind and increasing the mugginess a bit by the weekend. This will bring an end to our 50-degree nights after tonight, but thankfully there is no rain in the offing as a strengthening ridge aloft keeps storm systems bypassing us to the north and temperatures pumped up.
For those of you wanting a warm-up, I’ve got that for you as well. Temperatures through the weekend will be seasonably warm in the 80s with lows at night in the 60s, but we’ll come closer to 90 by early next week with lows back in the 70s. Our next cool front is not forecast to arrive until the middle of next week. A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns to the forecast by next Wednesday, but the front does not look to be a big rainmaker for the area.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
