FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant stretch of weather ahead; warmer by the weekend

For those of you wanting a warm-up, I’ve got that for you as well. Temperatures through the weekend will be seasonably warm in the 80s with lows at night in the 60s, but we’ll come closer to 90 by early next week with lows back in the 70s. Our next cool front is not forecast to arrive until the middle of next week. A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns to the forecast by next Wednesday, but the front does not look to be a big rainmaker for the area.