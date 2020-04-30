FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A perfect afternoon, with beautiful weather into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A picture perfect afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen plenty of sunshine and very comfortable conditions with temperatures in the middle and upper 70′s.
As we head through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening the sunshine is going to stay in place as we see plenty of it in the coming days. A few high clouds will try to work their way in during the late evening and into the overnight hours, but no threat of rain will be coming with these. Temperatures hold steady slowly dropping up until sunset as they are in the lower and middle 70′s, but another cool night with below average temperatures is ahead for tonight as we drop back into the middle 50′s. Temperatures start cool for Friday morning with a few lower 50′s for northern cities and middle 50′s along the I-10 corridor, but sunshine once again will be the story and them for the afternoon along with temperatures warming into the upper 70′s to near 80. High pressure is our friend as we go through Friday and into the weekend as it parks itself over us and keeps things clear. We do see an increase in our lows moving into Saturday and that’s because a few clouds and a little more moisture will begin to work its way in as the highs positions itself just to our east.
As that high shifts it will continue to bring a little more moisture into the area for the weekend, but it won’t mean that we see rain thankfully. Temperatures start out in the lower to middle 60′s for both Saturday and Sunday morning, which is right around average for where we should be this time of year. Afternoon highs will slowly be warming as we get into the lower 80′s for Saturday and then the middle 80′s for our Sunday. Sunshine will still be sticking around though as we continue to see high pressure controlling our weather. The warming trend will be continuing into the next week as well.
As we do go into next week we see temperatures even warmer starting our mornings n the upper 60′s and lower 70′s from Monday to Wednesday. As you might expect the warm mornings will translate to a little warmer afternoons as well with highs reaching the upper 80′s to near 90 in many locations. The next chance of rain isn’t until next Wednesday and that will be a small chance as the moisture looks to be limited, but that is still several days away and have time to watch it. For now enjoy the wonderful and warmer weather ahead!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
