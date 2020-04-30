FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A perfect afternoon, with beautiful weather into the weekend

As we head through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening the sunshine is going to stay in place as we see plenty of it in the coming days. A few high clouds will try to work their way in during the late evening and into the overnight hours, but no threat of rain will be coming with these. Temperatures hold steady slowly dropping up until sunset as they are in the lower and middle 70′s, but another cool night with below average temperatures is ahead for tonight as we drop back into the middle 50′s. Temperatures start cool for Friday morning with a few lower 50′s for northern cities and middle 50′s along the I-10 corridor, but sunshine once again will be the story and them for the afternoon along with temperatures warming into the upper 70′s to near 80. High pressure is our friend as we go through Friday and into the weekend as it parks itself over us and keeps things clear. We do see an increase in our lows moving into Saturday and that’s because a few clouds and a little more moisture will begin to work its way in as the highs positions itself just to our east.