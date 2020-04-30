Calcasieu Parish businesses able to requests masks from Police Jury

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In an effort to start re-opening businesses, Calcasieu Parish businesses can submit their requests for cloth masks to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, beginning May 1. The masks are being donated by the Hanes Corporation.
All business employees who may come in contact with the public must wear masks at all times, according to Louisiana’s revised stay-at-home order.
Financial institutions, faith-based, and non-profit organizations will also be able to requests masks along with Calcasieu Parish Businesses.
Businesses can contact the Police Jury from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 1 through May 5 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 6.
When calling or emailing, businesses should supply the following information:
- Name and Address of Business
- Point of Contact with Phone number
- Number of employees who come in contact with the public
- Number of masks they are requesting
- Type of business/description
They Police Jury says masks will be distributed on May 8 at these locations:
- The Seed Center—4310 Ryan Street, Lake Charles
- West Cal Event Center—401 Arena Rd., Sulphur
Requests may not be granted in full, depending on availability.
Email: recoverymask@calcasieuparish.gov ; Phone: (337) 721 - 4027
