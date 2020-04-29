United Way of SWLA and Second Harvest Food Bank serves hundreds of families

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana and the Second Harvest Food Bank partnered up to host two food distribution events in Vinton and in Lake Charles this week.
Both events served hundreds of community members in Southwest Louisiana.
“We’re just trying to fill that gap of people who are dealing with the pandemic and who are food insecure," CEO and President of United Way of SWLA Denise Durel said. "We want to make sure that we take care of as many people as we can in as many ways as we can.”
More than 700 cars drove through the parking lot and 970 families went home with chicken, milk, produce, and bottled water.
“I was amazed at the number of vehicles here at the mall,” Durel said on Wednesday at the second event. “We had like 21 rows, 21 deep between HomeGoods and Pier 1 all the way from the front of the parking lot all the way back to, almost to the street to Prien Lake.”
Michael Fruge is one of many people in the Lake Area who came out to the distribution.
“It’s a tremendous blessing," Fruge said. "It shows the generosity of our overall community and I feel blessed to live here.”
About 100,000 pounds of food were given out today thanks to the help of many volunteers.
Durel said United Way of Southwest Louisiana will work with Second Harvest Food Bank again to see if more grocery distributions are possible in the coming weeks.
