SWLA lawmaker says local governments should have power to reopen

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When Gov. John Bel edwards announced he was extending the Stay-at-Home Order to May 15, it’s a move that caught some off guard.
In his briefing on Monday, April 27, Edwards announced the extension and said he notified Vice President Mike Pence of his decision that morning.
“He supported the decision and, quite frankly, it’s not terribly suprising when you consider we’re number six in the country for per capita cases,” said Gov. Edwards.
While the Vice President may not have been surprised, the move did come as a shock to some lawmakers, including State Rep. Stephen Dwight, who said he felt blindsided.
“Based on the Thursday (April 23) conference call we had with the governor - the Republicans had with the governor - we were led to believe we were opening up May 1,” explained Dwight. “We didn’t have any communication with him over the weekend. Next thing we know there’s a press conference Monday where he extended the Stay-at-Home Order.”
When asked directly about lawmakers saying they were shocked by the decision, Gov. Edwards said he never made any commitment to a May 1 reopening.
“I explained to them the criteria we would be using, when we would make a decision, and when we would be announcing it. In advance of announcing the decision, I got back on the phone with the speaker and the president," said Edwards Tuesday. "If that’s not enough communication for them, I’ll call them and figure out how we do that differently going forward.”
Regardless of how it was announced, Dwight believes extending the order is not the right call.
“I believe the goal line changed over the weekend and all of a sudden we were comparing different numbers, but the goal always was to flatten the curve to have the availability in the hospitals... Talk to our local hospitals, they’re prepared,” said Dwight.
While the overall curve for both hospital beds and ventilators available may be flattening, Gov. Edwards says that’s not the case in every region.
“With respect to hospitalizations, two regions are experiencing increases (Baton Rouge and Monroe) and two regions have plateaued (Southwest Louisiana and Monroe) so they aren’t going down either,” the governor said during his announcement.
Because regions are moving at a different pace, Rep. Dwight believes each should control its own reopening.
"I think local government should have more control over what stipulations should be put in place, rather than the state government.”
Despite disagreeing with the governor’s latest move, Dwight does says Louisiana has done well during such an unprecedented event.
“We’ve gone through hurricanes, we’ve gone through the 210 bridge project, but we always figure out a way,” he said. "I think people are smart and we will make the right decisions. I don’t think the government needs to tell them what decisions they can and cannot make. I think Southwest Louisiana will know how to make those right decisions and I have faith in them.”
