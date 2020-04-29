SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 28, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 28, 2020.
Cecil Derrick Ball, 32, Iowa: Aggravated battery; illegal use of weapons.
Sylvester Dabue Barrett, 43, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Steven Wayne Sullivan, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; theft under $1,000.
Corey Ryan Jones, 27, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.
Bradley Wayne Arabie, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000; false imprisonment.
Alexander Collins Miles, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Paul Lane Reeves, 39, Westlake: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test.
Micheal Wayne Bertrand, 45, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Derek Preston Gumm, 44, Hemphill, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; entry or remaining on places after being forbidden.
Shana Tenille Hines, 41, Ragley: Contempt of court.
Anna Elaine Rounds, 27, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Alfredo Davila, 55, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms.
Paul Patrick Fontenot Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Matthew Davis Allen, 29, Sulphur: Second-degree kidnapping; burglary.
Theodore W. Havens, 63, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer.
Dustin Ray Hyatt, 36, Orange, TX: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Kaleigh Alaine Shelden, 21, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).
Charles Wayne Dean, 37, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to comply with sex offender ID requirements.
Christopher Corey Cesar, 33, Westlake: Out of state detainer.
Tessie Renee Miller, 45, Monroe: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of stolen things worth under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Charles Adam Monceaux Jr., 47, DeQuincy: Instate detainer; resisting an officer by refusal to ID; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of stolen things under $1,000; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Noah Celestine Jr., 49, Possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.