Sulphur man accused of kidnapping by locking victim inside of a business

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is accused of kidnapping an employee by locking her inside of the business she works at and trying to enter from the other side early Tuesday morning.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies came out to a business on W. Dave Dugas Road in Sulphur at 11:30 a.m. in reference to a possible kidnapping earlier.
An employee said she arrived to work around 3:30 a.m. and learned she had been locked inside when she tried to open an hour later.
Detectives viewed video surveillance and saw a man who they identified as Matthew D. Allen, 29, in the business parking lot hours before the victim arrived.
The video shows the victim going to work and Allen attempting to cut the power off to the business at the breaker box. He was unsuccessful, CSPO spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said.
Vincent said Allen then tried to tamper with the surveillance camera at the front of the business and smeared blood on the camera lens.
The video showed Allen observing a padlock, which was left unlocked on the door from the outside while the employee was still inside.
While investigating the area, detectives saw the metal siding on the business was damaged and found blood on the steps and railing nearby. Vincent said Allen tried to enter the business from the side by prying the metal siding off but his attempt was unsuccessful.
Detectives found Allen at his home wearing the same clothing he appeared to wear in the surveillance video.
He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with his bond set at $70,000.
CPSO Detectives Michelle Robinson is the lead investigator on this case.
