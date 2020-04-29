SENIOR NIGHT: Addison Landry, Lake Arthur

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Lake Arthur’s Addison Landry. Addison has played six seasons on the Tiger baseball team filling in at first and third base. He also is a right-handed pitcher for the Tigers.
Addison has earned at least all-district honorable mention honors every season since 2016, including back-to-back first-team honors each of the past two years.
Addision is a .334 career hitter with over 100 RBI’s at the high school level.
He’ll continue his baseball career in college, as he signed to play at Kentucky Christian University, majoring in business and biology.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
