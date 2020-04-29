PT’s in Sulphur reopens after installing new safety features

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Traffic is flocking to Maplewood Dr. in Sulphur where a popular Sno-cone and coffee stand has reopened for business this week.
Its a sweet return for PT’s after they temporarily shut down a few weeks ago to install new safety features to protect customers and employees from COVID-19.
Their post about reopening quickly spread on Facebook resulting in customers circling the building for a taste of normalcy.
“We see a lot of people daily and we ended up deciding to to close down. We wanted to get a game plan to keep everybody safe and healthy," said PT’s manager Maggie Turpin. “So we put plexiglass on our window. We have a separate person making the drinks and taking care of the money. We’re making sure to keep that as separate as possible.”
Maggie says, “All of our customers really wanted us to open and we were ready to get back to work! So it’s been really great. The customers have been really good about staying off of Maplewood Drive and wrapping around the building.”
According to PT’s they will also be following Gov. Edwards new directive to have any employee who comes in contact with the public to be wearing a mask as well.
And Maggie wants everyone to know just how much PT’s appreciates their customers, “We are so blessed to be able to do this and people are so supportive of our local business. It’s so warming! We have a great community!”
