Live Weather Blog: Power outages across SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With severe weather across Southwest Louisiana energy companies are reporting power outages and authorities are warning residents of debris on roadways.
6:00 a.m.
OVER 17,000 WITHOUT POWER
Several energy companies are reporting power outages across SWLA.
Beauregard Electric is reporting around 5,000 outages across Beauregard Parish, 2,000 across Calcasieu, 1,500 in Allen, 1,000 in Vernon, and 200 in Jeff Davis Parish.
Entergy is reporting 6,000 outages across Calcasieu as well as 300 in Jefferson Davis.
Cleco is reporting around 300 outages in the Kinder area as well as 400 in the Leesville area.
AUTHORITIES WARN OF DEBRIS ALONG ROADWAYS
Authorities are asking anyone on the road this morning to drive slowly and carefully as this morning’s severe weather has caused some tree branches and other debris to fall on roadways.
Some roads that we know are currently obstructed are the following:
Lake Charles-
- The intersection of Prien Lake Road and Arvilla Lane due to debris.
- The intersection of Shell Beach Drive and Lake Street due to debris.
- The intersection of West Claude Street and Genesse due to downed power lines.
- The intersection of Kirkman Street and Cherrydale Street due to downed power lines.
- The intersection of Common Street and Romero Street due to downed power lines and debris.
- The intersection of East McNeese Street and Ryan Street has also been barricaded.
