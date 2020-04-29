Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Suit challenges Mississippi mayor's open gun ban amid virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker is suing over a Democratic mayor’s temporary ban on openly carrying guns in Mississippi’s capital city during part of the coronavirus pandemic. Rep. Dana Criswell's lawsuit says the city of Jackson and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba “exploited the present public health crisis” to limit people’s Second Amendment right to have firearms for self-defense. Lumumba says “senseless gun violence” has hurt black and brown communities in Jackson. The mayor's open-carry ban in the city expires Thursday with the ending of his coronavirus stay-home order. Mississippi has more than 6,300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 239 deaths from it.
Mississippi inmates, prison staff get masks during pandemic
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — All inmates and employees in Mississippi prisons have been given masks to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, the state Department of Corrections said Monday. Advocates have raised concerns that the highly contagious virus is difficult to control in prisons, where inmates have little chance to keep distance from one another even when they’re told to do so. They have also pushed for wider testing for COVID-19 in prisons. The corrections department says four Mississippi inmates have tested positive for the highly contagious virus by Monday. Twenty-one inmates have tested negative.
Battered by floods, U.S. river communities try new remedies
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Some communities in the U.S. heartland are taking a more natural approach to preventing the kinds of floods that have devastated the region in recent years. For more than a century, flood control has relied mostly on man-made structures such as levees and walls to keep rivers in place. As climate change brings more extreme weather, the new idea is to let rivers behave more naturally. It means keeping some waterfront areas vacant or using them as parkland so no great harm is done when the rivers overflow. In rural areas, officials are considering moving levees farther back to give rivers more room to roam.
Police: Search continues for man who drowned saving child
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities said they were continuing to search for the body of a Mississippi man who drowned after helping his child out of the water. Ross Barnett Reservoir police said the man drowned Sunday afternoon. Police said the man and his family were on a boat Sunday while several children played in the water wearing flotation devices. Police said one of the children started floating away from the boat, so the man jumped into the water and brought the child back to safety but the man went under and never resurfaced. Police said divers from several agencies were searching for the man Monday. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released by authorities.
Mississippi approved for federal aid from Pearl River flood
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved federal aid for Mississippi counties affected by Pearl River flooding in February. Gov. Tate Reeves announced the approval on Monday. The flooding occurred Feb. 10-18, mostly in central Mississippi. The federal disaster declaration is for 11 counties: Attala, Carroll, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Leflore, Warren and Yazoo. The money is to help rebuild or repair public buildings, highways and roads. The news release said the federal assistance also covers the reimbursement to local governments for emergency work during the disaster.