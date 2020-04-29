Jameis Winston fired up to join Saints QB room

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jameis Winston is now a Saint as evidenced by the way he opened his Zoom conference with local media today.
“Who Dat?,” said Winston.
Winston arrives in New Orleans to a place and a team he’s quite familiar with, and grown quite fond of from afar. In particular, how the Saints process works from head coach, to coordinator, to quarterbacks.
"One thing I’m really excited about, just to learn the way this QB room functions. What’s Coach Payton’s approach every week? What’s Drew’s approach? What is Taysom like in the room that I can add to my game? Just trying to find different things by serving this team, and learning from everybody I can.
Drew Brees came up a lot during Winston’s meeting today, and it’s clear No. 9 has had a huge impact on Winston’s decision. Their connection dates back over a decade ago.
"There’s only a few people in this league that actually follow up with you, when you ask them a question, when you reach out to him. I met Drew, well the first time I met Drew was 2006, first kid to get his autograph. But I met Drew pre-draft in San Diego, and ever since then he’s been a guy that I can hit up during the season.
