Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — NFL teams didn’t know when they left the Senior Bowl in January that they wouldn’t get all that much more time with prospects before the draft. The in-person scrutiny at practices and in meetings is always a meaningful part of the evaluation process at the week-long audition for NFL teams in Mobile, Alabama. Turns out it had perhaps an added significance this year, at least in providing that personal touch. After the game and the combine, the coronavirus forced many on-campus pro days and the pre-draft team visits to be called off.