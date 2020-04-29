FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine is making a return, with a beautiful end to the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much nicer afternoon than what we saw this evening when we were dealing with those strong and severe storms. Sunshine is returning this afternoon and that will help us warm as we head into the the afternoon into the upper 70′s to near 80.
For the rest of the afternoon we will continue to see clouds slowly departing and more sunshine taking over, which will be a trend as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be warming into the upper 70′s for highs and after the sun begins to set the temperatures will begin to fall and will set up a cool night as we will be below average. As we wake up on Thursday morning we see mostly sunny skies and lows starting off in the lower and middle 50′s, which is below average as we should be starting out in the lower 60′s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for our Thursday afternoon as high pressure sets in and provides us with much drier air and no chance of rain. Highs will be very similar once again as we see highs in the upper 70′s, but it will be a very nice day to get out and enjoy some fresh air. Another cool night is in store for Thursday night into Friday morning as we are back into the middle and upper 50′s.
Friday is shaping up to be another lovely day full of sunshine and warm temperatures. High pressure is continuing to dominate our weather pattern and that will be the case heading into the weekend as well and that is going to set up for a nice weekend to hangout in the backyard if you can. Highs Friday and into the weekend will be in the lower to middle 80′s. There will be a warming trend as we head into the weekend as we gradually increase temperatures ever so closely to the upper 80′s.
Into next week rain chances remain low through the first half of the week and that will mean we can add some warmer temperatures in which many locations will be flirting with the 90 degree mark. Highs will be in the upper 80′s to near 90 both Monday and Tuesday before we see clouds coming back into the picture and eventually so will the rain chances. Rain chances still remain fairly low, but the best chance looks to come into next Wednesday. Have a wonderful rest of the evening and enjoy the sunshine!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
