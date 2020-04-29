FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine is making a return, with a beautiful end to the week

For the rest of the afternoon we will continue to see clouds slowly departing and more sunshine taking over, which will be a trend as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be warming into the upper 70′s for highs and after the sun begins to set the temperatures will begin to fall and will set up a cool night as we will be below average. As we wake up on Thursday morning we see mostly sunny skies and lows starting off in the lower and middle 50′s, which is below average as we should be starting out in the lower 60′s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for our Thursday afternoon as high pressure sets in and provides us with much drier air and no chance of rain. Highs will be very similar once again as we see highs in the upper 70′s, but it will be a very nice day to get out and enjoy some fresh air. Another cool night is in store for Thursday night into Friday morning as we are back into the middle and upper 50′s.