FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Intense storms moving off the coastline before sunrise; lingering rain through midday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A severe line of thunderstorms moving through Southwest Louisiana overnight has lead to reports of sporadic tree and wind damage along with thousands left without power across the viewing area. This line has produced wind gusts in excess of 50 to 60 mph.
As these storms move through, expect wind gusts on the leading edge of the line to be upwards of 45 to 60 mph and some marble to dime sized hail in the strongest portion or the storms. Lightning strikes will be numerous and the rain will fall very hard for several minutes as the line advances southward at about 60 mph.
The current forward speed would put the strongest storms offshore before 6:00 a.m. and give way to lighter rain across the area slowly tapering off by the noon hour. Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches on top of what fell yesterday will leave most areas with a 48-hour rainfall total of about 4 inches. As these storms move offshore, northwesterly wind gusts will continue well into the afternoon as drier air filters in.
Once the sun peeks out this afternoon, temperatures get a rebound into the lower 80s before dropping well into the 50s overnight tonight. We’ll be back on the drier side of things for several days following today’s storms with a pleasantly cooler start the next couple of mornings. Those wanting the hotter weather will get their wish though as inch closer to our first 90 degree days by early next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
