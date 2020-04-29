Dr. Fauci praises remdesivir results for treatment of COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -In that same White House meeting Governor Edwards attended, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced a new drug is showing positive results for fighting COVID-19.
The drug known as remdesivir has undergone testing that the nation’s top doctor in the fight against the coronavirus says shows great promise.
“The data shows that remdesivir has a clear cut, significant positive effect in diminishing the time to recover. This is really quite important for a number of reasons and I’ll give you the data. It’s highly significant. If you look at the time to recovery being shorter in the remdesivir, it was eleven days compared to fifteen days,” he said.
Dr. Fauci says the testing reveals important proof.
“What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus,” said Fauci.
Fauci says more analysis is needed, but that it is reminiscent of 34 years ago when work on an HIV drug turned a corner.
“We think it’s really opening the door to the fact that we finally have the capability of treating and I can guarantee you, as more people, more companies, more investigators get involved it’s going to get better and better,” he said.
An infectious disease physician in Cleveland, Dr. Leila Hojat is the principal investigator on a study on remdesivir, and she’s optimistic about how fast the drug can be produced.
“I think that we can expect to see the company, Gilead, trying to make as much of this as possible. They’re already doing that I think as much as they can and even trying to get it to as many people as possible even outside the trial,” she said.
She was recently interviewed by Greta Van Susteren of Full Court Press and says so far, the drug shows no serious side effects.
"There were some indications that it might have some minor lab changes, particularly regarding the liver, but those were mild and able to be reversed on their own," said Hojat.
The FDA has been working with the drug’s sponsor to provide it to patients for emergency use when appropriate.
